Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $46.63 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,899 shares during the quarter. Perficient comprises approximately 11.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 1.93% of Perficient worth $46,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perficient Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. 108,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,821. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

