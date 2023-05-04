Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 50,755 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

