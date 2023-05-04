BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

