BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MPA opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.50.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.