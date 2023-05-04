BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

MUC opened at $10.76 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

