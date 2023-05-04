BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.30

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and traded as low as $11.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 122,051 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 120,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,741,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 106,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

