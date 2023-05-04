BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.30

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and traded as low as $11.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 122,051 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
