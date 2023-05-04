BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.78 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

