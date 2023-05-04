Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.85 EPS.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.87. 794,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,635. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Black Hills by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Articles

