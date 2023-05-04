BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $244,580.53

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $30.38 million and approximately $244,580.53 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004231 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003735 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,957,413 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

