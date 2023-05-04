Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $630.13 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00126441 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00033013 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001106 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

