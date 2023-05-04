Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $244.41 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $244.41 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $13.96 or 0.00048308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00127104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

