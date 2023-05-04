BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $441,121.91 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $29,153.95 or 0.99859128 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $362.06 million and $441,121.91 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

