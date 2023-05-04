Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.82

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.82 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.86). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 33,501 shares.

Biome Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.94 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert (Rob) Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Biome Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,350 ($5,434.78). 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

