Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $270.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.46.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $311.00 on Monday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $316.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.94. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

