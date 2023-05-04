Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.23.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.70. 415,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,252. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $316.69.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.