BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

BCRX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,622. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

