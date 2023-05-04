Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Bio-Techne has increased its dividend by an average of 68.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 45,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 191,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 143,544 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.