Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $464.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $464.10 and last traded at $464.10, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.10.
Separately, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.66.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
