BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.79 million. BILL also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.46-1.48 EPS.

BILL stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.91. 3,241,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,725. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.77. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. Research analysts predict that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.08.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the third quarter worth $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in BILL by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

