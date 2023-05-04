Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 83 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 161 shares.The stock last traded at $914.64 and had previously closed at $888.84.

Biglari Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $858.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $764.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 25th. The company reported $32.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.46 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

