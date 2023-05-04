Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 83,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,315. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $157.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Transactions at Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $238.31 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Further Reading

