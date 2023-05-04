Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Berry Global Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30-7.80 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of BERY stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.10. 870,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,640. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

