Berry Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of BRY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 108,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,593. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $504.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.40 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Berry by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Berry by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 537,227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 639,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 350,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 597.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 341,223 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Berry by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 877,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 298,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

BRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

