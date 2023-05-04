Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($41.23) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.73) to GBX 3,400 ($42.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.60) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,210 ($40.10).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,413 ($30.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 812.46, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,669.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,021.88. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,369 ($29.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,036 ($50.42).

In other news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,831 ($35.37) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($24,794.24). In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,588.12). Also, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($35.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,794.24). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,984. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

