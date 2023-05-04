Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 58 ($0.72) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LLOY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 75 ($0.94) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down GBX 0.82 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 45.16 ($0.56). 118,008,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,957,938. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.69. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68).

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

