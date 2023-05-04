Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.49 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.43-$0.49 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 271,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $761.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

