Benchmark Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $575.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $482.43.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $356.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $515.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

