Belden (NYSE:BDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

NYSE:BDC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.74. 235,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,148. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDC. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Belden by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Belden by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Belden by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Belden by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

