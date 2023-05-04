Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

