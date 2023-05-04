Beck Bode LLC Has $890,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $382.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.46 and its 200 day moving average is $410.57. The company has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

