Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 43,927 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE T opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

