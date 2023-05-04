Beck Bode LLC Buys New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

KEYS opened at $142.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

