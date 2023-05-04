Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Short Interest Update

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 13,610,000 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 931,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

