BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Spencer B. Robbins Buys 2,000 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director Spencer B. Robbins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $23,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,379.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.20 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 173.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

