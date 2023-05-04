BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $16,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,804 shares in the company, valued at $738,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.61. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 29.83%. As a group, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

