Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.25

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 30299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($98.90) to €95.00 ($104.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

