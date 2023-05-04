Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.06. 128,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 556,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 14.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Further Reading
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.