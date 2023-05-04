Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHCGet Rating) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.06. 128,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 556,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 14.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 187.61% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.7536232 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

