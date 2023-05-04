Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.06. 128,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 556,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.04.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 187.61% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.7536232 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

