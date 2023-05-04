Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. 26,775,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,522,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,355,036 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $229,482,000 after buying an additional 1,743,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

