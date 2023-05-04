Barrick Gold Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$27.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.60. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.1849126 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Barrick Gold

Several research firms have issued reports on ABX. Cormark dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.40.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

