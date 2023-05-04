Barrick Gold Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
Barrick Gold stock opened at C$27.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.60. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.1849126 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
