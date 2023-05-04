Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.50 ($6.04).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.07) to GBX 499 ($6.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.68) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 430 ($5.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.36) to GBX 570 ($7.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Barratt Developments Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 497.60 ($6.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 461.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 432.97. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 904.73, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 313 ($3.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 515.68 ($6.44).

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,545.45%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

