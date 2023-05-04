Barclays Trims Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price to $56.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $43.41 on Monday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

