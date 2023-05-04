Barclays Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $225.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.94.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.31 and its 200 day moving average is $256.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

