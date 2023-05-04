Barclays Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $525.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ROP opened at $456.42 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $466.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.50.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

