Barclays Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $868.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $931.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $941.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $857.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $834.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

