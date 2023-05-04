Barclays Boosts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $130.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

MRK opened at $118.22 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,234 shares of company stock valued at $49,996,664 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

