Bank of Queensland Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2369 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

Featured Stories

