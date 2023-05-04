Bank of America Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $40.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.97. 262,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,821. TTEC has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $77.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.78 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 147.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.