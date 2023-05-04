Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 159.9% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Banco Santander by 9.7% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 140,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

