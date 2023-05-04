Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNXGet Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Axonics Stock Performance

Axonics stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,535. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Earnings History for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

