Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Axonics Stock Performance

Axonics stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,535. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

