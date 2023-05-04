Axiom Advisory LLC Purchases 10,968 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 217,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,931. The company has a market cap of $801.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

